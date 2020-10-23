Kapil Dev undergoes successful angioplasty, now stable

New Delhi: Indias first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev has undergone a successful angioplasty at a south Delhi hospital, a senior doctor confirmed on Friday.

The 61-year-old was operated upon on Thursday night, the Fortis-Escorts Hospital doctor said.

"He came to the hospital last night (Thursday) with an acute problem. His angioplasty has been done, and he is stable now. The angioplasty was done under local anaesthesia. Normal patients are kept in hospitals for 48 to 72 hours, before being discharged," a senior doctor who did not want to be identified told IANS.





Angioplasty is a procedure to restore blood flow through the artery.

The doctor also said that the legendary cricketer also has a long-standing sugar problem.

"In diabetic patients, the blood vessels have more calcium deposits. So, that is an issue that could happen to patients undergoing angioplasty. But he is stable," he said.

At one time, the legendary pacer held the world Test record for most wickets (434) and retired from the game in 1994. He held the record for over six years, until it was broken by West Indies great Courtney Walsh.

The biggest achievement of Kapil is he lead India to the Wold Cup triumph in 1983, when India was considered minnows in limited overs cricket.

Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 One-day Internationals between 1978 and 1994.

—IANS