ISL club Mumbai City signs Horam, Tondomba

Mumbai: Mumbai City announced the signing of midfielders Chanso Horam and Naorem Tondomba Singh.

They will stay at the club till 2024.

As a part of their development, the duo will be loaned out for the 2020-21 campaign with 18-year-old Chanso Horam heading to TRAU FC and Naorem Tondomba Singh heading to new I-League entrants Sudeva FC.

Chanso last featured for NEROCA, putting in impressive performances in the I-League and made 15 appearances for the Manipuri club. Tondomba, 21, played for East Bengal in the 2019-20 campaign, making nine appearances across all competitions.

