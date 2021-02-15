Top
Iran's 2022 FIFA WC qualifiers postponed to June

 The Hawk |  15 Feb 2021 4:21 AM GMT

Tehran: Iran Football Federation has announced that Team Melli's matches against Hong Kong, China and Cambodia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers have been postponed.

"The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has rescheduled the matches due to coronavirus concerns. The matches will be held in June," Iran Football Federation's spokesman Amirmehdi Alavai said on Sunday as per Tehran Times daily, writes Xinhua news agency.

Iran's national soccer team was scheduled to meet Hong Kong, China and Cambodia on March 25 and 30 in Tehran and Phnom Penh, respectively.

Iran, who sit third in Group C, will have to play Bahrain and Iraq.

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

--IANS

Updated : 15 Feb 2021 4:21 AM GMT
The Hawk


