Iranian Super Cup postponed

Tehran: The Iranian Super Cup, which had been scheduled for October 26, has been postponed. Iran Football League Organisation announced the postponement but did not provide details on the reason.





The sixth edition of Super Cup between Persepolis, as the titleholder of Iran Professional League (IPL), and Tractor, the winner of the Hazfi Cup, will be held in mid-season, according to a Persian Football website, writes Xinhua news agency.

The 20th edition of the IPL will begin on October 31, but Persepolis announced that they need more time to rest since they participated in the recently-concluded 2020 AFC Champions League (west zone) in Doha, Qatar, where the Iranian giants qualified for Asia's final match.

Persepolis won the last three editions of the Iranian Super Cup. Saba and Zob Ahan have claimed the title once each.

—IANS