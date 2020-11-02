IPL 2020: Morgan half century takes KKR to 191/7

Dubai: Skipper Eoin Morgan half century 68 off 35 (5 fours, 6 sixes) not out, Rahul Tripathi 39 and Shubman Gill 36 helped KKR post 191/7 in 20 overs against RR in the 54th match of IPL at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Tripathi, Gill 72 runs partnerships for second wicket shaped the KKR innings, but it was Morgan and Russell 45 runs stand for sixth wicket and then Morgan and Cummins 40 runs for seventh wicket that took KKR to 191.

Opener Nitish Rana fell early for a duck in very first over bowled by Archer.

But then Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill partnerships took KKR innings to 72 runs for second wicket.

The duo partnerships was broken by Tewatia sending Gill back to the pavillion in the 9th over at 36 off 24 balls (6 fours).

After Gill's departure wickets continued to fall in form of Sunil Narine (0) in 8.6 over, Rahul Tripathi 39 off 34 (4 fours, 2 sixes) in 11.6 over, Dinesh Karthik (0) in 12.3 over, Andre Russell 25 off 11 (1 four, 3 sixes) in 15.3 over.

Toward's the end of the innings it was late fireworks by Morgan and Cummins adding valuable stand of another 40 runs for seventh wicket, but Cummins fell to Kartik Tyagi in 19.2 over after scoring 15 off 11 with one six.

In the last over last ball Morgan smashed Kartik Tyagi for a six remaining not out at 68 along with Nagarkoti at 1.

For RR wicket-takers were Tewatia 3/25, Kartik Tyagi 2/36, Archer 1/19 and Gopal 1/44.

—UNI