IPL 2020: Gaikwad's fifty guides CSK to emphatic 9-wicket win over KXIP

Abu Dhabi: Rututaj Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 60- run knock as Chennai Super Kings finished their campaign in IPL 2020 with a 9-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Sunday.

Batting first, Deepak Hooda's blitzfire unbeaten 62-run knock guided Kings XI Punjab to 153/6 at the end of 20 overs.

Lungi Ngidi starred with the ball for CSK as he registered figures of 3/39.

In reply, Gaikwad's innings along with Faf du Plessis (48) and Ambati Rayudu (30*) helped CSK to chase down the total of 154 in the 19th over.

With the win, Chennai Super Kings finished their ordinary season on a positive note, winning 3 on the trot.

On the other hand, the second consecutive defeat for Kings XI Punjab meant that they were knocked out of the tournament, having finished at 12 points in 14 games.

—UNI