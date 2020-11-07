IPL 2020 Eliminator: SRH, DC to fight for finals, RCB campaign ends

Abu Dhabi: Kane Williamson half century 50 off 44 (not out) and Jason Holder 24 off 20 (not out) and 3/25 helped SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets in the Eliminator of the IPL on Friday to enter the qualifier 2 when they play Delhi Capitals on November 8.

RCB posted 131/7 in 20 overs while SRH chasing completed the target in 19.4 overs winning the game.

The Royal Challengers' campaign ends with five losses on the trot.

SRH now face DC in the 2nd qualifier on November 8 in Abu Dhabi, and the winner of this match will lock horns with defending champions MI in the finals on November 10.

