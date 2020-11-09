Injured Trent Alexander-Arnold out of England matches

Manchester: Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss England's upcoming Nations League games after picking up an injury during Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the ongoing Premier League, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The defender was forced from the field after 63 minutes at Etihad Stadium City on Sunday after pulling up with an issue during the 1-1 draw against City.

Klopp stated Alexander-Arnold will be ruled out of England's fixtures with Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland during the international break, with the Reds awaiting further diagnosis following a scan on Monday.

"Trent will be out for England, that is clear," said Klopp as per the club's official website.

"What he has, we don't know, but he cannot play for England. He will not be the last and not the only one who Gareth (Southgate) will miss for this international break.

England face Ireland on November 12 before playing Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on November 15 and Iceland on November 18.

—IANS