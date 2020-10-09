Indian Super League: East Bengal's Transfer of Power Impasse with Shree Cement Ends



New Delhi: An impasse between East Bengal club members and its investor, Shree Cement, has ended and the club on Thursday said that it was "delighted to have its team" in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

"Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation (SCEBF) is delighted to have its team in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) from the 2020-21 season," the club said in a statement.

"We are delighted to be part of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) from 2020-2021 season," said Shree Cement Managing Director HM Bangur.

"I would like to thank the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Banerjee for her continuous support at all times. She is always ready to help in the development of sport in the state of West Bengal and we share the same vision. We would also like to thank Football Sports Development Limited for recognising the legacy of our club and Mrs. Nita Ambani for her constant encouragement."

East Bengal's inclusion in the ISL was completed in late last month after the SCEBF acquired a majority stake in the club. Thursday's announcement signals a resolution of disagreements between the club members and the new owners over the transfer of power.

—IANS