I would've liked chance to 'rediscover my rhythm' at Arsenal: Saliba

London: On-loan Arsenal defender William Saliba hits out at manager Mikel Arteta and said he did not get enough opportunities at Emirates Stadium to rediscover his rhythm.

Saliba completed a loan move to Ligue 1 side Nice earlier this week and made his debut in a 2-0 defeat against Brest on Wednesday.

Saliba signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2019, he has yet to feature for the club, having spent last season on loan with Saint-Etienne. Recalling his time at Arsenal, Saliba said the first six months were difficult as he lacked rhythm.

"The coach immediately told me that I was not ready. I would have at least liked to have had a chance to rediscover my rhythm. My first six months were difficult because I was coming from six months where I wasn't able to train because I was at home and couldn't train outside, couldn't play," Goal.com quoted Saliba as saying.

"I arrived there as they were finishing the league season, so I was training alone. As soon as they came back from holidays, we quickly had the first friendly matches where I lacked rhythm and was a bit insufficient physically," he added.

Meanwhile, he has not ruled out a prolonged stay at Nice, with a suggestion that his loan deal could be extended from six to 18 months.

"I have signed a six-month contract. After these six months we will see what happens. But for now I have signed for six months, I am going to give my all, and then we will see," defender explained.

Nice will next take on Metz in Ligue 1 clash on Saturday. (ANI)