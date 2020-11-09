Hockey India Chief appeals to find new talents at grass root level

Imphal: Gyanendro Ningombam, President Hockey India today there is a need to find new talents at the grass root levels in the country to help improve the level of hockey in the international arena. The new Hockey Chief who arrived here today was given a grand reception at the Imphal International Airport. Gyanendro Ningombam is the first person from Manipur and Northeast India to be chief of a sports federation at the national level. He was elected unopposed at the 10th Hockey India Congress held in New Delhi on 6 November last. Gyanendro said hockey will develop in the country and the government has a big role in making it possible. He called upon all Hockey players and organizers at the grassroots levels to sincerely work towards Hockey development in the country and the state. Secretary of Manipur Hockey, Seram Neken said that election of Gyanendro Ningombam of Manipur as the head of Hockey India is a proud moment for the sports lovers of the state. During his presidentship, there is ample opportunity to develop Hockey in the state. The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh has also committed to construct Hockey ground in each district. The secretary also appealed to all Hockey players and officials of the state to come forward and take this golden opportunity.

—UNI