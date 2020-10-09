French Open: Sofia to face Polish teen Iga in final

Paris: Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will face Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in the women's singles final at the French Open on Saturday. Kenin went through with a 6-4, 7-5 win over two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova while Swiatek brought a halt to Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska's magical run with a 6-2, 6-1 win on Thursday.

Swiatek, who had beaten top seed Simona Halep in the fourth round, improved on her third round finish at the US Open by reaching the title clash at Roland Garros. The 19-year-old is the first Polish woman to reach a major final since Agnieszka Radwanska at Wimbledon 2012 and the first ever from her country at the French Open. She is yet to drop a set in the tournament.





Swiatek dominated the match, moving up to the net frequently and whipping out forehands as she kept Podoroska on the edge.

Kenin, who is chasing her second Grand Slam title of the season, had to dig deep to go past a rejuvenated Kvitova. Kenin took down the No.7 seed's serve in the fifth game of the second set, and needed 11 minutes to stave off four break points and hold for a 4-2 advantage.

Serving for the win, Kenin was broken as Kvitova levelled the set at 5-5. The world No.11's comeback was short-lived though as Kenin swept the next two games to secure passage into the final.

—IANS