Former India Spinner BS Chandra-Sekhar Hospitalised In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Legendary India leg-spinner B.S. Chandrasekhar has been admitted to a private hospital here after he complained of fatigue and slurring in speech.

"Chandra is recovering very well, and he will be back home in two days," his wife Sandhya Chandrasekhar Bhagwath stated in her release to the media on Monday.

She added that Chandrasekhar was fine and was watching the Australia-India Test match when he suddenly complained of fatigue and slurring in speech. "So we took him to the hospital," she said.

According to her, the 75-year-old complained of "tiredness and fatigue" on Friday evening and his speech became a "little bit slurred".

"There is no problem. It's not a life-threatening thing. Please convey to fans that Chandra is very much stable. He has a very strong willpower," Sandhya said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya told media persons that the legendary cricketer is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). "He is stable," he added.

The legendary leg-spinner, who made his debut for India in January 1961, scalped 242 wickets in 58 Test matches he played. He picked 16 five-wicket hauls during his 15-year-old long career. He played his last Test in 1979.

The former cricketer also played an ODI match against New Zealand. He picked three wickets and gave 36 runs in that game.—IANS