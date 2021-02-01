Former Barcelona forward Justo Tejada dies aged 88

Barcelona: Former Barcelona and Real Madrid forward Justo Tejada has passed away at the age of 88. Born in Barcelona on January 6, 1933, Tejada played a total of eight seasons for FC Barcelona's first-team: 1953 to 1961.

During those eight years, the forward played in 194 official matches and scored 92 goals. As for titles won, he acquired two league championships, two Copas del Rey and two Fairs Cups.

After his time at Barcelona, he played for two seasons at Real Madrid (1961-63) and two more at Espanyol (1963-65).

Tejada was one of the footballers who played the first ever game at Camp Nou on September 24, 1957. He assisted Eulogio Martinez with the first goal in the history of the stadium, and scored the second in a 4 -2 win for Barca against a team of players from Warsaw. He was part of that legendary Barca side, along with players such as Kubala, Antoni Ramallets, Estanislau Basora, Evaristo de Macedo and Eulogio Martinez.

During his time at Real Madrid, he won two LaLiga titles and one Copa de Espana. He was also a full international for Spain.

—IANS