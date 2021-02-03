Rashford surpasses Catona on Man Utd's goalscorer list

Manchester: Striker Marcus Rashford surpassed Eric Cantona's goal tally for Manchester United with his strike against Southampton in an emphatic 9-0 win in the Premier League.

With this win, United consolidated its position at the second spot in Premier League standings and the side is now tied with top-placed Manchester City. Both teams now have 44 points.

Converting Mason Greenwood's low cross in the 25th minute Rashford earned his 83rd goal for the Reds - one more than Eric Cantona and that put him 25th on the all-time list of top goalscorers for United.

Up next for Rashford on the list of scorers to tick off is David Beckham, who found the target 85 times during his trophy-laded United career.

As a result of this comprehensive 9-0 win, United equalled the feat for largest margin of victory in the Premier League. United had earlier set the record in 1995 by registering a 9-0 win over Ipswich Town. Leicester City then also equalled the record in October 2019 after beating Southampton by the same margin.

Southampton got off to the worst possible start as Alexandre Jankewitz was shown a straight red card in the initial minutes of the match for a nasty challenge on Scott McTominay.

In the first half, United went on to register four goals as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, a Jan Bednarek own goal and Edinson Cavani got among the goal scoring charts.

United did not let the momentum drop in the second half as the final 45 minutes saw five more goals being scored to hand the side a marvellous victory. Anthony Martial registered two goals, while McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James scored one goal each.

Manchester United will next take on Everton in the Premier League season on Saturday. (ANI)