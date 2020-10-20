Premier League: 8 positive Covid cases in latest round of testing

London : The Premier League has informed that eight people had returned positive results in its latest round of coronavirus tests conducted on players and staff last week.

In a statement, the league on Monday said that the individuals who had tested positive for Covid-19 would now self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 12 October and Sunday 18 October, 1,575 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were eight new positive tests," the statement read.

So far, 42 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in seven rounds of testing beginning August 31.

–IANS