Man City win in Anfield to strengthen lead as rivals all falter in PL

London: Manchester City have taken a huge step towards the Premier League title with their recent 4-1 win away to Liverpool -- a triumph that owed a large amount to their impressive finishing and two bad errors from Liverpool keeper, Alisson Becker, who gifted their second and third goals with dreadful passes from the back.

The result leaves Liverpool 10 points behind Manchester City, who have a game in hand over them and over Manchester United and Leicester, five and seven points behind respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

Two goals from Ilkay Gundogan (also missed a penalty) and one each from Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden on Sunday gave Pep Guardiola's men a record-equaling 14th consecutive win in all competitions.

Although Mohamed Salah's second-half penalty cancelled out Gundogan's 49th-minute opener, two awful passes out from Alisson helped to gift Gundogan and Sterling their goals before Foden underlined his quality with a stunning finish to net City's fourth.

Manchester United dropped two vital points after conceding a 95th-minute equalizer at home to Everton on Saturday night.

United took a 2-0 first-half lead thanks to Edinson Cavani but two goals in three minutes at the start of the second half from Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez drew Everton level.

Scott McTominay's header with 20 minutes left to play looked to have won the game for United but Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 95th-minute equalizer with the last kick of the game saw it end 3-3.

Wolves and Leicester City produced an entertaining goal despite the final score of 0-0. Leicester keeper Kaspar Schmeichel made a fine save from Silva, while at the other end, a fit-again Jamie Vardy nearly took the points back to Leicester with a late header.

Chelsea made it 10 points from 12 since Thomas Tuchel took over as coach as they battled to a 2-1 win away to Sheffield United. Mason Mount put Chelsea ahead with a shot into the bottom corner in the 43rd minute and although a mix-up between Antonio Rudiger and Edouard Mendy saw the defender score an own goal, Jorginho's penalty gave Chelsea the win.

Mendy then redeemed his earlier mistake with a flying save to deny a spectacular overhead kick from Sheffield striker Billy Sharp in the 96th minute.

Tottenham returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at home to West Brom, who look increasingly doomed to relegation.

A grim first half produced no goals, but Spurs' attacking partnership of Harry Kane and Heung Min Song each scored in the 53rd and 57th minutes to give Jose Mourinho's side a much-needed win.

Ollie Watkins's second-minute goal gave Aston Villa a 1-0 win at home to a tepid Arsenal, who paid for their lack of bite in attack.

Newcastle United won a thrilling game 3-2 a home to Southampton, who were looking to recover from their 9-0 defeat to Manchester United in midweek.

Newcastle went 2-0 up thanks to Joe Willock and a deflection off Jan Bednarek, who netted his second own goal in five days. Debutant Takumi Minamino scored for Southampton after half an hour, but Miguel Almiron netted after a poor clearance in first-half injury time.

James Ward-Prowse made it 3-2 in the 48th minute and then Jeff Hendrick was sent off in the 50th minute to leave Newcastle with 10 men and although Fabian Scharr also went off injured for Newcastle, they held on for the win.

Burnley and Brighton drew 1-1 in a result that will probably suit both of the sides just above the relegation zone, especially as third from bottom Fulham were held to a 0-0 draw at home to West Ham, who had Tomas Soucek very harshly sent off in injury time.

—IANS