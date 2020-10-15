Football fans to partially return to stadiums in Mexico

Mexico City: Football fans in Mexico are free to partially return to stadiums for the first time in more than seven months, the Liga MX has said.

All football in the country was suspended following Tijuana's 3-2 home win over Pachuca on March 13 amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

Liga MX, the body responsible for organizing elite football in Mexico, restarted competitions in July, with all matches since then taking place behind closed doors.

"After holding discussions with the federal government and the health ministry, we are able to announce the return of fans to the stands in a gradual and orderly process," the entity said in a statement on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The maximum number of fans will be determined by the authorities of each stadium. However, in no case may it exceed 50 per cent of the official capacity," it added.

Victoria de Aguascalientes stadium, in the central city of Aguascalientes, will be the first venue to receive fans when Necaxa host Tijuana on Friday.

Liga MX said the opening of each stadium hinged on the authorisation of corresponding local authorities and compliance with established health guidelines.

—IANS