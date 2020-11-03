Faf du Plessis to make PSL debut with Peshawar Zalmi in playoffs

Lahore: South Africa's Faf du Plessis will make his Pakistan Super League debut when he will turn out for Peshawar Zalmi in the playoffs stage of the tournament, which will resume from November 14.

du Plessis, who last visited Pakistan in 2017 as the ICC World XI captain, has been brought in as a replacement player for Kieron Pollard, who will be in New Zealand with the West Indies side.

The tournament, played in February-March, was put on hold following the outbreak of coronavirus right after the league stage was done. PSL 2020 was the first event to be held entirely in Pakistan since its inception in 2016.

"I am very excited to join Peshawar Zalmi for the playoff stage games of PSL 2020. I have fond memories of playing in Pakistan when I toured with the ICC World XI in 2017 and I am sure this experience, although different due to Covid-19, will be a memorable one as well," the former South Africa captain said who ended IPL 2020 campaign with 449 runs from 13 innings.

Besides du Plessis, 20 other foreign stars have confirmed their participation in the remaining four matches of PSL, which will be played in Karachi on November 14, 15 and 17.

Besides du Plessis, Cameron Delport (Karachi Kings), Dane Vilas, David Wiese (both Lahore Qalandars), Rilee Rossouw, Imran Tahir (both Multan Sultans) and Hardus Viljoen (Peshawar Zalmi) are the other South Africa players who will be in action in the tournament that carries a total prize money of $1million.

Six England cricketers, led by Alex Hales and James Vince, have also shown their commitment to continue to feature in PSL. Hales and Vince will be in Karachi Kings' and Multan Sultan's colours respectively, while the other four England players are Samit Patel (Lahore Qalandars), Adam Lyth, Ravi Bopara (both Multan Sultans) and Liam Livingstone (Peshawar Zalmi).

Off the four West Indies players, two - Chadwick Walton and Sherfane Rutherford - will appear for Karachi, while two - Carlos Brathwaite and Daren Sammy - will represent Peshawar Zalmi. Rutherford will replace Chris Jordon, who will be in South Africa with the England side.

Bangladesh will be represented in the PSL 2020 playoffs by Tamim Iqbal (Lahore Qalandars) and Mahmudullah (Multan Sultans).

— IANS