Elavenil beats Apurvi's world record mark in selection trials

New Delhi: Talented Gujarat shooter Elavenil Valarivan, the current world number one in women's 10m air rifle, beat compatriot Apurvi Chandela's standing finals world record score to win the T3 national selection trials in the event here on Thursday.



This makes it two world record marks beaten in two days by India's young guns at the ongoing national selection trial three and four for rifle/pistol events at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting ranges.

On Wednesday, Divyansh Singh Panwar had gone past the finals world record mark held by a Chinese shooter, in the corresponding men's final.

Elavenil shot 253 in the women's 10m air rifle T3 finals. Olympics quota holder Apurvi had shot 252.9 in the New Delhi Word Cup two years ago to claim the world record.

The Olympics Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to Ausgust 8 in Tokyo.

In the other events on Thursday, two more Olympic quota winners won their trials.

Among them two-time Olympian Sanjeev Rajput continued a stellar run of form. He topped qualification with a score of 1176 in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) T3 event and then went on to post a wire-to-wire finals victory with a classy 462.2.

Younger Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, also an Olympic quota winner, came in second with 458.1. He had also followed Sanjeev in second place in qualification with an 1172.

Manu Bhaker, the present world number two in the event, won the women's 10m air pistol T3 trials quite comfortably. She also topped qualification with a score of 584 and then won the finals with an effort of 243.7 after 24-shots.

The final winner of the day was Vijayveer Sidhu, who won the men's 25m rapid fire pistol T3 event. Vijayveer shot 35 in the finals to beat Bhavesh Shekhawat to second place. Rajasthan's Bhavesh shot 29 to finish behind the Punjab youngster.

—IANS