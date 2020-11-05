Ecclestone takes four as Velocity blown away for 47

Sharjah: Sophie Ecclestone took four wickets and gave away just nine runs on Thursday as Trailblazers blew away Velocity for a paltry 47 runs in the second Women's T20 Challenge match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Velocity were 17/0 in the third over when Shafali Verma fell to Jhulan Goswami after which Ecclestone took over.

By the time the powerplay came to an end Velocity found themselves tottering at 22/5. Rajeshwari Gayakwad then took consecutive wickets in the ninth over to reduce the batting side to 27/7. Ecclestone finished things off by dismissing Jahanara Alam off the first ball of the 16th over.

Brief scores: Velocity 47 all out in 15.1 overs (Shafali Verma 13, Leigh Kasperek 11 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 4/9)

—IANS