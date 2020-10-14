Dita named ambassador for Half Marathon C'ships Gdynia 2020

Gdynia (Poland): Romania's 2008 Olympic champion Constantina Dita has been named an ambassador for the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships to be held in Gdynia on Saturday.

The Romanian competed at eight editions of the World Half Marathon Championships and earned seven medals in the process, making her one of the most successful athletes in the history of the event. Her double victory in Edmonton in 2005, taking individual and team gold medals, remains one of the highlights of her career.

"I was surprised (to win by a significant margin)," she said of her 2005 triumph as per the World Athletics website. "I was running a normal pace but maybe the opposition found it very cold. For me, it was good weather. I love to run in the rain," she added.





Along with her major championship medals, she was also successful at big city marathons. She won the 2004 Chicago Marathon and finished second in 2005. She also made it on to the podium at three editions of the London Marathon.

Last year, she completed the Berlin (3:07) and New York City (3:30) marathons.

