Determined to improve & find spot in team for Olympics, says Dilpreet

Bengaluru: Forward Dilpreet Singh has stated that the current phase - wherein the Indian hockey team is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics -- is very crucial for the youngsters.

"With the Olympics being postponed to 2021, a huge opportunity has emerged for the youngsters to hone their skills further and make it to the Indian Olympic team. Months leading up to the Olympics is a very crucial phase for the youngsters as opportunities like this don't come everyday," said Dilpreet.

"Playing in the Olympics is a dream for any sportsperson and all of us have a great chance of turning our dream into reality in a few months' time," he added.

The 20-year-old, who has been part of a few memorable moments for the national team which includes the silver medal-winning campaign at the Champions Trophy Breda 2018 and the bronze medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games 2018 in his short career so far, said his only goal at the moment is to get selected for the Olympics and perform for the Indian team on the biggest stage.

"I am very determined to utilise the next few months to the fullest to get better at my game so that I can find a place in the Indian Olympic team. It was great to be back in the senior team for the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year," said the forward."I have jotted down all the aspects that I need to improve on and I am working on them one by one. We have a great forwardline and it will be fantastic to play alongside brilliant players and perform for the national side in the quadrennial event," added.

Dilpreet also said he has been even more enthusiastic about playing hockey after returning to the pitch for sports activities in August

