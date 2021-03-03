Yuvraj Singh Takes A Cheeky Dig At Jasprit Bumrah Over Marriage Rumours

New Delhi: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has pulled out from the ODI series against England for his marriage as per reports in ANI. Bumrah was released from the squad ahead of the fourth Test due to personal reasons. Bumrah will finish the series with four wickets from 48 overs bowled across two Test matches. He was also rested from the second Test in Chennai as part of the team's workload management. Now fresh reports in ANI claim that the Indian pacer will get married during the ODI series which is why he has opted to miss out on the series.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh has taken a cheeky dig at his Indian teammate who is rumored to be getting married soon. Taking a leaf out of Jasprit Bumrah's monochrome post on Twitter, Yuvraj left a note-worthy remark on the Indian pacer's latest social media activity. Yuvraj's hilarious dig has become the talk of the town on social media. Here's how Yuvraj trolled Bumrah with his hilarious one-liner on the microblogging site.The Indian team management has not asked for Bumrah's replacement for the fourth Test as yet. Mohammed Siraj is likely to replace him in the XI in the fourth Test at the Motera. Umesh Yadav who has been added to the squad after passing the fitness Test is also another option.

India beat England in the third Test to knock them, out of the World Test championship final race. At the moment India are topping the WTC points table and are favorites to play the final against New Zealand at Lord's in June later this year. However, to guarantee themselves of a spot on the final Team India would need to ensure that they do not lose the fourth and final Test match against England.ANI

