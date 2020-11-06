Velocity to face Trailblazer in second match of Women's T20 Challenge

Sharjah: Velocity will be looking to seal a place in the final while Trailblazers will be out to make a winning start as they square off in the second match of the Jio Women's T20 Challenge here on Thursday.

The Mithali Raj-led side is coming into this game on the back of their stunning five-wicket win against Supernovas in the tournament opener. After Ekta Bisht, Leigh Kasperek and Jahanara Alam limited Supernovas to 126/8, Velocity rode on Sushma Verma and Sune Luus' fine batting performance to make a winning start.

Trailblazers could not reach the final last season and the side, which has a good mix and Indian and foreign talent in their ranks, will be keen to make amends this time around and hence, will target a winning start.

The team is led by Smriti Mandhana - a stylish left-handed batter who has close to 3750 runs in the ODIs and T20Is. She will be ably supported in the batting department by the likes of India internationals such Punam Raut and Richa Ghosh and Harleen Deol.

Trailblazers also have Thailand's Natthakan Chantham, who will be playing in her maiden Women's T20 Challenge season, in the mix. The side also has a trio of all-rounders in their ranks in the form of Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin and Salma Khatun.

Their pace bowling line-up is bolstered by the presence of World Number 1 T20I bowler Sophie Ecclestone and the veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami, who has 321 wickets against her name in international cricket.

—UNI