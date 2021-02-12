USA spinner Nisarg Patel cleared to bowl again by ICC

Dubai: USA spinner Nisarg Patel has been allowed to resume bowling in international cricket after his action was found to be legal by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Patel was suspended from bowling after being reported during an ICC World Cup League 2 fixture against Oman in Kathmandu, Nepal, on February 11, 2020.

"An expert panel studied video footage of Patel's remodelled bowling action, and concluded that the amount of elbow extension was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal bowling regulations," an ICC media release stated

In November last year, his bowling action was again deemed illegal. At that time, an independent ICC assessment had revealed that the amount of elbow extension in Patel's bowling action was still above the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted in the ICC regulations.

The 32-year-old has so far played 8 ODIs and 4 T20Is for USA in which he has picked up 7 and 5 wickets respectively.

--IANS