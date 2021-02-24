UP Cricket Association confirms Lucknow to host India women's team's series against South Africa starting 7 March

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association on Tuesday confirmed that it will be hosting the eight-match limited overs series between the women's teams of India and South Africa in Lucknow from 7 March.

The series, comprising five ODIs and three T20Is, will mark the Indian team's return to competitive cricket after almost 12 months.

Both teams will be arriving in Lucknow on February 25 and will undergo a six-day quarantine.

A 22-member Indian team has been picked for the contest but is yet to be announced. The PTI reported the development on Monday.

