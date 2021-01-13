Top
Home > Sports > Cricket > Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ishant in Delhi XI against Andhra

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ishant in Delhi XI against Andhra

 The Hawk |  13 Jan 2021 7:46 AM GMT

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ishant in Delhi XI against Andhra
X

Mumbai: Delhi on Wednesday won the toss and elected to field against Andhra in their second Elite Group E match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi, led by Shikhar Dhawan, included veteran pacer Ishant Sharma in the playing XI. The right-arm pace bowler was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in October with an abdominal muscle tear. Subsequently, he was also ruled out of India's tour of Australia.

Delhi had beaten Mumbai by 76 runs in their first match of the tournament.

Playing XIs

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat(w), Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh

Andhra: Shoaib Mohammed Khan, M Harishankar Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, KV Sasikanth, A T Rayudu (C), KS Bharat (w), DB Prasanth Kumar, Stephen, Ricky Bhui, Girinath Reddy, Ashwin Hebbar

—IANS

Updated : 13 Jan 2021 7:46 AM GMT
Tags:    Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy   Ishant Sharma   Delhi XI   Andhra   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X