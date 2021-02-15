Soft hands, clean collection: Jaffer 'impressed' with Ben Foakes' wicket-keeping skills

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer praised England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes for his glove work in the first session of day three of the second Test against India on Monday.

Former England wicket-keeper Matt Prior had said that playing Test cricket in India can be mentally draining for wicket-keepers but Foakes looked a class apart as his efforts resulted in two quick wickets in the first 15 minutes of play on day three.

It was a dream start for England as India lost five wickets in the first session on the back of some fine glove work by birthday boy Ben Foakes. The wicket-keeper stumped Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant and completed the run out of Cheteshwar Pujara

Jaffer was impressed with his wicket-keeping skills and said that he has never seen an overseas player keeping so well in India for a long time.

"Really impressed with wicket-keeping skills of Ben Foakes. To concede 0 byes in the first innings in challenging conditions is superb. Soft hands, clean collection, fast to dislodge stumps. Not seen many overseas keepers keep so well here for long time," Jaffer tweeted.

Meanwhile, Jack Leach and Moeen Ali picked two wickets each in the first session. But Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin extended India's lead to 351 runs on day three.

At the lunch break, India's score reads 156/6 with Kohli and Ashwin unbeaten on 38 and 34 runs respectively. The first session saw five wickets falling and 102 runs being scored from 30 overs.

Resuming day three from 54/1, India got off to the worst possible start as the hosts lost both Rohit and Cheteshwar in the first 15 minutes.

While Pujara lost the grip on his bat and failed to ground it on time, Rohit was stumped off a ball from Leach courtesy of some quick glove work by Foakes.

Pant was sent up the order after the fall of two wickets but he too failed to leave a mark. Foakes stumped Pant as Leach got his second wicket for the day.

Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Virat Kohli then started to rebuild India's innings with a couple of boundaries. But Moeen Ali struck as he dismissed Rahane to leave hosts reeling at 86/5 in the 31st over.

Just when a partnership was flourishing between Axar Patel and Kohli, Moeen got his second scalp of the day as the all-rounder departed after the hosts had extended their lead to 301 runs.

Kohli and Ashwin then ensured England did not make any further inroads in the concluding minutes of the first session on day three. (ANI)