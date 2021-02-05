Shaun Marsh, Elyse Villani take top Aus domestic cricket awards

Sydney: Western Australian veteran left-hander Shaun Marsh and Victorian top-order batswoman Elyse Villani were named as respective male and female domestic players of the year by Cricket Australia.

Marsh has been voted by his peers as the Male Domestic Player of the Year Award for the second year running.

The left-handed batsman was the only player to score more than 1,000 runs across the Marsh Sheffield Shield, Marsh Cup and BBL during the voting period, with 1,058 runs at 46.00, including five 50s and three 100s.

The 37-year-old becomes just the fourth player to win the award on multiple occasions after inaugural winner Darren Lehmann, Michael Klinger and Cameron White.

Marsh said that the players placed an enormous value on the domestic game and this was reflected in their commitment and flexibility to get the game going through the impacts of Covid-19.

"This season is obviously a little bit different to what we're used to. But for the sake of getting our season up and running and playing cricket, it's a very small price to pay," he said.

On the other hand, Villani -- who has been voted by her peers as this year's Female Domestic Player of the Year -- made 602 runs across 19 innings in the WBBL and WNCL at an average of 35.41, including four half-centuries.

Villani said she has a huge amount of respect and admiration for the domestic players.

"To be voted by them is a huge honour and something I don't really take lightly. When my career does come to an end one day, I know I'm going to look back on it really fondly because its such a huge honour to be thought of by all the girls," said Villani.

"Player voted awards are so special because it really highlights the respect that players have for one another and I know that's something the girls really value," she added.

Meanwhile, nineteen-year-old Hannah Darlington won the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year award while Victorian all-rounder Will Sutherland was voted as the 2021 Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year.

—IANS