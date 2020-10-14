Sam Curran is a complete cricketer for us: Dhoni

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was all praise for all rounder Sam Curran after their 20-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Curran was sent out to open the innings with Faf du Plessis and scored 31 off 21 balls.

He later returned with figures of 1/18 in three overs, accounting for the wicket of SRH captain David Warner and thus providing CSK with their first wicket.

"He is a complete cricketer for us. You need a seaming all-rounder. He strikes the ball nicely, he can bat up the order, plays the spinners well," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"He can give us those quick 15-40 runs. You can push him up if you need that momentum and he is eager to do it. A good left armer is always good to have in the side. Especially with the new ball, which the batsman is always worried about."

Curran has been a regular for CSK in the death overs but on Tuesday, they opted to use Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur. "As the tournament progresses we'll get more comfortable with the death bowling, which is why we kept Sam away from the death and Thakur and Bravo took over. We'll get better," he said.

—IANS