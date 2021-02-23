Sachin Tendulkar Enters Into A Strategic Investment With Unacademy

• Unacademy inks strategic partnership with Sachin Tendulkar with the vision of spreading deeper holistic learning

• Sachin Tendulkar to conduct a series of live interactive classes which will be available to Unacademy learners, free of cost

• Unacademy is working on developing a deeper content-led partnership with Sachin, the contours of which will be revealed in the next few months

• Sachin Tendulkar roped in as brand ambassador

Mumbai (The Hawk): Today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The vision of this partnership is to provide holistic learning for Unacademy Learners.



As part of the deal, Unacademy Learners will be coached and mentored by the legend through a series of live interactive classes, which everyone can access free of cost on the Unacademy platform. The iconic cricketer has been roped in to serve as a brand ambassador for Unacademy.

"Our focus at Unacademy has always been to democratize education and create holistic learning solutions that go beyond traditional forms of education. Sachin's life and journey are a beacon to the values of resilience and determination in the face of insurmountable odds. With this partnership, we are creating an unmatched learning experience by having Sachin share his life lessons with our learners and coach them. We are working on developing a deeper content-led partnership, the contours of which will be revealed in the coming months," said Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy Group.

"I have always believed in the power of sports as a medium that not only unifies people but also gives invaluable lessons which can help individuals in any walk of life. It has always been my endeavor to share my learnings of the game with young girls and boys and inspire them to be the best version of themselves. As a learning platform, Unacademy has always bridged geographical boundaries by making learning accessible from any part of India. When my vision matched with Unacademy's mission to democratise education, we decided to come together to create a unique learning experience," said Sachin Tendulkar, Former Indian Cricketer and Changemaker.

As a part of the partnership, Unacademy is developing a deeper content-led integration with Sachin in the sports learning category, which will be unveiled in the next few months.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketer in the history of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar retired in November 2013 after playing his 200th Test match against the West Indies in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. He made his Test debut in November 1989 against arch-rival Pakistan in Karachi at the age of 16 and captained India twice during his 24-year long distinguished career.

Sachin was also conferred India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 2014 by then President Pranab Mukherjee. Since his retirement, 'The Master Blaster' and 'God of Cricket' has donned on the hat of a philanthropist and an investor-entrepreneur, while playing the role of a mentor to the young minds to create a positive and more vibrant India.