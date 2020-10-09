Pant 'major asset' for DC, has vastly improved his game: Lara

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant has vastly improved his batting and he is a major asset for the Delhi Capitals, says legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

Pant has been in good form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 171 runs in the five matches he has played so far.

"I think he is a major asset for the Delhi Capitals, but today he has also vastly improved his game. I am talking about his batting and the improvements he made in that department," said Lara while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Live.

"On what is immediately noticeable is his propensity to try and get everything to the leg-side. Also look at his run scoring chart and that's quite a proof of that fascination he has with the on-side. I think he has come to the realisation that this is not working and he went away and worked on improving his off-side play," he added.

According to Lara, Pant has worked on improving his off-side play which in turn has helped him to score runs in all parts of the ground.

"Now he has the ability to score runs in all parts of the ground. His scoring charts are looking impressive, and yes, more worry for the bowlers," said the former West Indies captain.

"He is now very well balanced and he is looking to score in key areas that he is not accustomed to scoring - over extra cover, over point, in front of point and his balance and his weight is staying there, he is not falling over to the off-side to create shots on the leg side. That is a vast improvement that he has made, which obviously going to help his all-round batting. I believe, this young lad has a long-long way to go," he added.

Delhi Capitals, sitting pretty at the second spot in the points table, will on Friday evening take on Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah.

—IANS