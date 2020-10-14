No Change: KL keeps Orange, Rabada Purple

Dubai: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals continue to hold on their numero uno spots in the list of leading run-getters and wicket-takers following the conclusion of the 29th IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad.

Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap, having scored 387 runs in seven games. He is followed by his teammate Mayank Agarwal who has collected 337 runs in seven games. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis comes third on the list with 307 runs in eight games.

Rabada, on the other hand, continues to wear the Purple Cap, having picked 17 wickets in seven matches so far. He is followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, who has 11 wickets in seven games. Bumrah's teammate Trent Boult is third on the list with 11 wickets from seven matches.

In the points table, MS Dhoni-led CSK have moved up by a spot to the sixth position following their 20-run win over SRH on Tuesday evening. Mumbai Indians continue to remain at the top with 10 points from seven games, followed by Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers.

On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2020.

—IANS