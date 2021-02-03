No change in Pakistan squad for 2nd Test against South Africa

Rawalpindi: Pakistan have retained the same 17 players for the second Test against South Africa who were shortlisted for the first Test played in Karachi from January 26-30.

The playing line-up with now be finalised by the captain in consultation with the head coach for the match, which will commence at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from Thursday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated in a media release.

Pakistan had won the first Test by seven wickets, thus taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

After the Test series, the two teams will face each other in three T20Is at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14.

Pakistan squad for 2nd Test:

Openers - Abid Ali and Imran Butt

Middle-order batsmen - Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam and Saud Shakeel

All-rounders - Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz

Wicketkeepers - Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Spinners - Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Yasir Shah

Fast bowlers - Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Tabish Khan

