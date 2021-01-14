New Zealand women to host England and Australia for ODIs & T20Is

Auckland: New Zealand women's cricket team will host England and Australia, respectively, over the second half of this summer, New Zealand Cricket confirmed on Thursday.

England will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is against the White Ferns between February 23 and March 7 while Australia will also compete in the same number of matches — three T20Is and three ODIs — between March 28 and April 10.

England will arrive in New Zealand on January 26 and undergo the mandatory 14-day managed isolation period ahead of playing the White Ferns.





Once England has finished its managed isolation period, it will travel to Queenstown for a nine-day training camp, including warm-up games at John Davies Oval on February 14 and 16.

Less than a week after England depart, Australia will arrive in the country and undergo managed isolation ahead of their encounter with the White Ferns.

Four of the T20Is (three against England and one against Australia) will be double-headers alongside Black Caps fixtures, and two ODIs (both against England) will be part of "back-to-back" events in which the White Ferns will play at the same venue, the day after the Black Caps.





"We're very grateful to the New Zealand government for supporting and enabling these women's tours and for creating an environment in which they can proceed," NZC chief executive David White said.

"It's great that New Zealand and the world will be able to see these two terrific women's sides – Australia and England, in action against the White Ferns, and women's cricket receiving the attention it deserves.

"And with the ICC Women's World Cup to be hosted in New Zealand next summer, it's particularly important that teams are able to play and compete and develop their games ahead of such a significant tournament," he added.





England are the reigning ODI world champions after beating India in the World Cup final at Lord's in 2017 while Australia hold the mantle as T20 World Champions after defeating India in the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne last year.

Schedule:

New Zealand vs England

1st ODI: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Feb 23

2nd ODI: University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, Feb 26

3rd ODI: University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, Feb 28

1st T20I: Sky Stadium, Wellington, Mar 3

2nd T20I: Eden Park, Auckland, Mar 5

3rd T20I: Bay Oval, Tauranga, Mar 7

New Zealand vs Australia

1st T20I: Seddon Park, Hamilton, Mar 28

2nd T20I: Seddon Park, Hamilton, Mar 30

3rd T20I: Seddon Park, Hamilton, Apr 1

1st ODI: Bay Oval, Tauranga, Apr 4

2nd ODI: Bay Oval, Tauranga, Apr 7

3rd ODI: Bay Oval, Tauranga, Apr 10

