Lewis Goldsworthy extends stay at Somerset till 2023

London: English cricketer Lewis Goldsworthy has signed a two-year contract extension with Somerset county cricket club. The new deal will see the 20-year-old remain at the Cooper Associates County Ground until at least the end of the 2023 season.

"I'm really excited to be a part of this squad for another few years. We've got a really exciting group here at the moment with a nice mix of youth players and quality experienced professionals, so hopefully we can build on last year and go one better in the Championship," said Goldsworthy in a statement.

"As I said when I signed my first contract, this is like a dream come true because I grew up supporting the club and watching the games here in Taunton," he added.

The right-handed batsman and left-arm spinner, who honed his skills at Troon CC, worked his way through the Cornish Player Pathway before joining the Somerset Academy in 2016, and first came to prominence after making 178 for the Somerset Under 17s against Surrey in 2018.

Goldsworthy, who was educated at Millfield, impressed for the Somerset Second XI in 2019 and was one of the standout performers for England Under 19s at last year's World Cup.

He made his First XI debut in last season's T20 Blast victory at Glamorgan and made an immediate impact, scoring 38 not out from 29 balls and claiming two for 24. He also featured in the fixtures against Northants Steelbacks and Gloucestershire.

Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry said, "Lewis is a player of considerable promise, and he demonstrated that last year".

"To perform in the manner that he did on his debut showed not only his talent but his mental fortitude. His journey is going to be an exciting one and we are extremely pleased that we are going to be playing a further part in that moving forward," he added.

—IANS



