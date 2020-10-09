KXIP lose to SRH by 69 runs, suffer 4th straight defeat

Dubai: Nicholas Pooran's 77 was the only bright spot for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday as they wilted to a 69-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chasing a target of 202, Pooran was the only one who kept them in the chase while his teammates fell around him.





KXIP lost their first wicket through a run out in the second over of the match following a mix-up between Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. Mayank had taken off for a second run after Rahul gave him the signal before reversing his call. Mayank had no chance of making it back and was dismissed for just 9.

Rashid Khan was the standout bowler for SRH, picking up three wickets, including that of the dangerous Pooran. The only noteworthy partnership for KXIP was between Pooran and Glenn Maxwell with the pair putting up 47 runs for the fourth wicket.

The partnership was broken by another run out with Maxwell being caught out by a brilliant direct hit from Priyam Garg.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner's opening stand of 160 took SRH to 201/6.

Brief scores: SRH 201/6 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 97, David Warner 52; Ravi Bishnoi 3/29) vs KXIP 132 all out in 16.5 overs (Nicholas Pooran 77, Prabhsimran Singh 11; Rashidh Khan 3/12)

—IANS