Kings XI win Andhra T20 title

Anantapur: Kings XI defeated Titans XI in the final of the Andhra T20 tournament here on Sunday. M. Dheeraj Kumar made 35 off 12 deliveries to Kings XI over the line after J.S. Krishna's 40 off 28 balls had set up the chase of 185 made by Titans XI.

The Titans XI effort was built on C. Kranthi Kumar's knock of 65 off 55 balls. They lost only four wickets while putting up the 185-run total. Dheeraj Kumar was given the man of the match award.





Titans XI 185/4 in 20 overs (C. Kranthi Kumar 65, D. Chaitanya 30) lost to Kings XI 186/7 in 20 overs (J.S. Krishna 40, M. Dheeraj Kumar 35, N. Reddy 26, P. Girinath Reddy 2/16, Prasanth 3/32)

—IANS