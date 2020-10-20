IPL: Rajasthan move to 5th spot in points table, CSK lies at bottom

Abu Dhabi : Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings have gone down to the bottom while Rajasthan Royals have moved to the fifth spot in the points table following the conclusion of 37 matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

On Monday evening, Rajasthan defeated Chennai by seven wickets and they now have eight points in 10 games. The MS Dhoni-led side, on the other hand, has six points from 10 games and their chances of making it to the playoffs are quite bleak. Delhi Capitals remain at the top of the standings with 14 points from nine games. They are followed by Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore who both have 12 points each.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals continue to leading respective batting and bowling charts.

Rahul, who has so far scored 525 runs in nine matches, holds the Orange Cap. He is followed by his teammate Mayank Agarwal who has collected 393 runs. Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings completes the podium with 375 runs in 10 matches.

In the bowlers' list, Rabada has scalped 19 wickets in nine matches and has the Purple Cap. Jasprit Bumrah is at the second spot with 15 wickets, followed by Mohammad Shami who has 14 wickets to his name.

On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in the 38th IPL 2020 match in Dubai

—IANS