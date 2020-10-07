IPL 2020: Suryakumar's fifty powers MI to 193/4 against RR

Abu Dhabi: Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant unbeaten fifty ( 79 off 47) along with some late hitting from Hardik Pandya helped Mumbai Indians post a total of 193-4 against Rajasthan Royals in the 20th match of the IPL 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Apart from lead-scorer Suryakumar, Rohit Sharma (35 off 23), Hardik Pandya (30 off 19), Quinton de Kock (23 off 15) also contributed well with the bat for MI.

After winning toss and opting to bat first, skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave Mumbai Indians a good start, scoring 57-1 in the powerplay.

Debutant Kartik Tyagi drew the first blood for Rajastha Royals as he struck in the fifth over to break Mumbai Indians' 49-run opening stand by removing Quinton de Kock (23).

Suryakumar Yadav joined Rohit in the middle after de Kock's wicket and played sensibly. The duo played some fours and sixes to keep the scoreboard moving.

Shreyas Gopal struck in the 10th over to give some grave shocks to Mumbai Indians. He cleared of MI Skipper Roht Sharma (35) and then Ishan Kishan (0) off consecutive deliveries.

After Rohit and Ishan Kishan's dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav kept up the momentum and helped Mumbai cross the 100-run mark in 12 overs.

Jofra Archer was brought into the attack and he sent Krunal Pandya (12) back to the pavilion. However, Suryakumar Yadav played a solid knock and brought his first fifty of the season to drive MI after Krunal Pandya wicket.

Both Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya combined to hit the ball around the park and took 19 runs from the 18th over bowled by Tom Curran.

Suryakumar remained firm at one end and took the onus of giving MI the final push. He found support from Hardik Pandya, who scored a quick 30 in 19 balls towards the end of MI innings and

In the end, Mumbai Indians managed to put up a massive total of 193/4 in 20 overs against RR.

Shreyas Gopal picked two wickets while Jofra Archer and Kartik Tyagi picked one wicket each for RR.

