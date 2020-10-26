IPL 2020: Stokes, Samson star in RR's 8 wicket win over MI

Abu Dhabi: Blistering knocks by Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson powered Rajasthan Royals to emphatic 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, in the 45th Match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Sunday.

Ben Stokes hit a superb century (107 not out off 60) while Samson also supported him well with 54 not out off 31.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a gigantic 195/5 on the board in 20 overs courtesy a quickfire half century (60 off 21) by Hardik Pandya.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals scored 196-2 in 18.2 overs, chasing the target quite comfortably in Abu Dhabi.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals kept their play-off hopes alive. They climbed to the 6th spot with 10 points from 12 matches while Mumbai Indians still retain the top spot with 14 points in 11 matches.

—UNI