IPL 2020: Stokes, Samson star in RR's 8 wicket win over MI

 The Hawk |  26 Oct 2020 6:50 AM GMT

Abu Dhabi: Blistering knocks by Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson powered Rajasthan Royals to emphatic 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, in the 45th Match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Sunday.

Ben Stokes hit a superb century (107 not out off 60) while Samson also supported him well with 54 not out off 31.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a gigantic 195/5 on the board in 20 overs courtesy a quickfire half century (60 off 21) by Hardik Pandya.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals scored 196-2 in 18.2 overs, chasing the target quite comfortably in Abu Dhabi.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals kept their play-off hopes alive. They climbed to the 6th spot with 10 points from 12 matches while Mumbai Indians still retain the top spot with 14 points in 11 matches.

—UNI

Updated : 26 Oct 2020 6:50 AM GMT
Tags:    IPL   Stokes   Samson   RR   MI   

