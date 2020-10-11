IPL 2020: RCB beat CSK by 37 runs, register 4th win of season

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs to register the 4th win of the IPL 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 169-4 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli scored 90 off 52 while Devdutt Padikkal (33 off 34) and Shivam Dube (22* off 14) also played important knocks and helped RCB post a fighting total in Dubai.

In reply, Chennai Super Kings crumbled under the scoreboard pressure and could only reach 132/8 in 20 overs. CSK have now lost five of their first seven matches.

With this win, RCB moved to the 4th spot in the points table.



—UNI