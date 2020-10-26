IPL 2020: Orange Cap stays with KL, Rabada hold onto Purple

Dubai: KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab skipper, and Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continue to lead their respective batting and bowling charts following the completion of 45 matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Rahul has so far scored 567 runs in 11 matches and is holding the Orange Cap. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is at the second spot with 471 runs from 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli comes third in the list with 415 runs in 11 games.

In the bowlers' list, Rabada holds the Purple Cap, having scalped 23 wickets in 11 matches. He is followed by Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer who has 17 wickets to his name in 12 matches. Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians is at the third spot with 17 wickets from 11 matches.

These running caps are presented to the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians continue to remain at the top spot in the points table with 14 points from 11 games. They are followed by Delhi Capitals who also have 14 points from 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 from 11) complete the podium.

—IANS