IPL 2020: MI thrash DC by 57 runs, storm into 6th final

Dubai: Defending champions Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in IPL Qualifier 1 to reach the final of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians, batting first, posted a huge total of 200/5 in 20 overs courtesy superb fifties by Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 38) and Ishan Kishan (55 not out off 30). Hardik Pandya also played a quick-fire cameo towards the end and remained unbeaten on 37 off 14 balls.

Ravi Ashwin was the most successful bowler for Delhi Capitals, with bowling figures of 3/29.

In reply, DC crumbled under the score-board pressure and failed to get past the target, as they could only score 143/8 in 20 overs.

With this win, the four-time winners reached their sixth final in the cash-rich league. They will stay in Dubai and wait for the second finalist for Tuesday's IPL 2020 showdown.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will now face the winner of the Eliminator, which will be played between SRH and RCB on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

