IPL 2020: MI beat RR by 57 runs, attain no 1 spot

Abu Dhabi: Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant unbeaten fifty ( 79 off 47) and fine bowling spell helped MI beat RR by 57 runs in the 20th match of the IPL 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Tuesday.

MI posted 193/4 in 20 overs while RR were bowled out for 136 in 18.1 over.

MI who were at second spot in the IPL table have climbed to no 1 spot winning their 4th match from 6 while RR who were at 5th spot have further slided to 7th position after losing today's match.

