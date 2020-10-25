IPL 2020: KXIP beat SRH by 12 runs, continue their 4-match winning streak

Dubai: Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in the 43rd match of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday to continue their 4-match winning streak in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers justified their captain's decision to bowl first after winning toss. They picked wickets at regular intervals to restrict Kings XI Punjab to 126/7 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (2/14), Jason Holder (2/27) and Sandeep Sharma (2/29) were the wicket takers for SRH.

Nicholas Pooran was the top-scorer for KXIP, making an unbeaten 32 off 28 balls.

In reply, SRH were bowled out for 114 in 19.5 overs, losing the match by 12 runs.

Chirs Jordan and young Arshdeep Singh picked up 3 wickets each in a spectacular bowling performance at the death. Young Ravi Bishnoi did very well too, picking up a wicket and giving away just 13 runs in his 4-over spell.

With this win, Punjab moved up to 5th spot in the points table with 10 points in 11 matches.

