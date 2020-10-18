IPL 2020: Dhawan's maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win over CSK

Sharjah: Shikhar Dhawan's maiden ton (101 off 58) guided Delhi Capitals to convincing five wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the 34th match of IPL 2020, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings batting first, posted 179/4 in 20 overs courtesy brilliant knocks by Faf du Plessis ( 58 off 47) and Ambati Rayudu (45 not out off 25). Shane Watson (36 off 28) Ravindra Jadeja (33 not out off 13) also made valuable contributions with the bat for CSK.

In reply, Delhi Capitals scored 185/5 in19.5 overs, winning the match by five wickets.

With the win, DC reclaimed the top spot on the points table with 7 wins from 9 matches.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni led CSK succumbed to their 6th defeat in 9 matches in the IPL 2020.

