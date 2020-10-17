IPL 2020: de Kock half century guides MI to 8 wicket win against KKR

Abu Dhabi: Quinton de Kock half century 78 off 44 not out, skipper Rohit Sharma 35 and 94 run stand between duo for first wicket helped MI beat KKR comprehensively by 8 wickets in the 32nd Match of the IPL Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Friday.

From 8 matches this is MIs sixth win gaining no 1 spot in the IP table while KKR from 8 matches have lost their 4th match and remain at 4th spot.

KKR posted 148/5 in 20 overs while MI completed the target 149/2 in 16.5 over.

