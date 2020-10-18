IPL 13: KL continues to wear Orange Cap, Purple with Rabada

Sharjah: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continues to hold the Orange Cap while the Purple Cap stays with Delhi Capitals' fast bowler Kagiso Rabada following the conclusion of the 34th match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul has so far scored 448 runs in eight matches and leads the batting chart. He is followed by his teammate Mayank Agarwal who has collected 382 runs in eight games. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis comes third on the list with 365 runs in nine games.

On the other hand, Rabada continues to lead the bowling chart, having scalped 19 wickets in nine matches. He is followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal who has 13 wickets to his name in nine matches. Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals is at the third spot with 12 wickets in nine matches.

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker, and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

In the points table, Delhi Capitals have once again attained the numero uno spot following their thrilling five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday evening. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have 14 wickets from nine games. Mumbai Indians (12 points in eights games) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (12 points in nine games) complete the podium.

__ IANS